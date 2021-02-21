Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Gulzar Bhat
Shopian,
UPDATED: February 22, 2021, 12:08 AM

CASO in Shopian village

Gulzar Bhat
Shopian,
UPDATED: February 22, 2021, 12:08 AM
File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]
File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Chitragam village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday.

A police official said that forces on a tip off about the presence of militants, cordoned off a cluster of houses in Trapardpora locality of Chitragam village and conducted door-to-door searches. “However, the operation was called off after no militant was found in the area,” the official said.

Earlier on February 15, security forces had laid a siege around the village and carried out searches. The operation had continued for around 21 hours.  On February 20, the forces had launched a similar operation in Malik Pora locality of the village.

