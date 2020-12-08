CASO in Sopore

Amid heavy rains, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Goripora-Bomai area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.

Sources said that a joint team of army 22 RR, J&K police and CRPF condoned off Goripora-Bomai area of Sopore and conducted house to house searches in the area.

Sources said that all entry and exit points to the area were sealed off by the forces.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer from Sopore said that search operation was launched following inputs about the presence of militants in the area. Searches were going on in the area when last reports came in.