CASO in Sopore village

Government forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Dangarpora village of Sopore this evening.

Sources said a joint team of Army’s 22 RR, SOG and CRPF cordoned off Dangarpora village.

Official sources said that the security forces sealed Dangarpora village after receiving inputs about the presence of militants there. Searches in the area were going on when last reports came in.

Earlier, the forces had launched a CASO in another adjacent village, Warpora, which was later called off.