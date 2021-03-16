Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Gulzar Bhat
Shopian,
UPDATED: March 17, 2021, 2:23 AM

CASO in two Shopian villages

File Photo
A day after two militants were killed in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, security forces on Tuesday launched search operations in two more villages of the district.

A police official said that columns of army, CRPF and police encircled Kharpora Trenz and Ganowpora Balpora villages and started door to door searches following inputs about the presence of militants in these areas.

While the operation was called off in Kharpora Trenz, the searches were going on in Ganowpora Balpora village at the time of filing this report.

On Monday evening, a 72-hour long operation ended in Rawalpora village of the district with the killing of two militants – Vilayat Ahmad Lone and Jahangir Ahmad Wani – both residents of the same district.

