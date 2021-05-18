CASOs in Shopian villages

Security forces launched cordon and search operations at four villages in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday.

A police official said that joint teams of army, police and CRPF surrounded Takipora, Gaddapora, Manzimpora and Chotipora villages of the district and conducted door to door searches.

The operations, according to the official, were launched after the forces were tipped off about the presence of militants in these villages.

“The operations continued for several hours and were called off, after no militant was found hiding in these villages”, said the official.