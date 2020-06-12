Casual labourers oppose new recruitment rules for Class-IV

J&K Casual Labourers United Front has decided to go on a 48-hour strike from June 22 across the Union Territory against the new recruitment rules for class-IV.

They front has demanded regularization policy and implementation of minimum wages in respect of all categories of government workers and contractual employees.

“The government has not responded to the appeals of the aggrieved casual labourers seeking review of the new recruitment rules for class-IV posts,” Tanveer Hussain of the front said.

He said the government has ignored the appeal of the 61000 workers who are awaiting their regularisations for years. “If the Government did not come out with a comprehensive policy for their regularization, we all will launch an agitation,” he said.

From June 22, he said, they will go on strike for 48 hours across Jammu and Kashmir.

Front president for Kashmir division, Imran Parrey said that they have given ten days time to the government to accept their long pending demands or else they will go for strike.

He said many among the 61000 casual labourers and daily wagers have completed more than 15 years in government service in different departments and yet have not been regularised.

Parrey said: “Instead of regularising their services, the daily wagers, CP workers, casual labourers and contractual lecturers apprehend losing their jobs due to new policy.”