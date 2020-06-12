Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 13, 2020, 12:29 AM

Casual labourers oppose new recruitment rules for Class-IV

‘Will go for 48 hour strike from June 22’
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 13, 2020, 12:29 AM
Greater Kashmir

J&K Casual Labourers United Front has decided to go on a 48-hour strike from June 22 across the Union Territory against the new recruitment rules for class-IV.

They front has demanded regularization policy and implementation of minimum wages in respect of all categories of government workers and contractual employees.

Trending News

900 posts of Medical Officers referred to PSC under SRO 202

CTA demands mass promotion for students of U-G courses

SRO 202, new recruitment rules anti-youth, must go: NC

'OP NAMASTE' | 'Northern Command working with civil admin to fight COVID19'

“The government has not responded to the appeals of the aggrieved casual labourers seeking review of the new recruitment rules for class-IV posts,” Tanveer Hussain of the front said.

He said the government has ignored the appeal of the 61000 workers who are awaiting their regularisations for years.  “If the Government did not come out with a comprehensive policy for their regularization, we all will launch an agitation,” he said.

From June 22, he said, they will go on strike for 48 hours across Jammu and Kashmir.

Latest News

SRO 202, new recruitment rules anti-youth, must go: NC

900 posts of Medical Officers referred to PSC under SRO 202

Lab, X-Ray clinic sealed at Ramban

File Pic

COVID19|Several Rajouri villages declared red zones

Front president for Kashmir division, Imran Parrey said that they have given ten days time to the government to accept their long pending demands or else they will go for strike.

He said many among the 61000 casual labourers and daily wagers have completed more than 15 years in government service in different departments and yet have not been regularised.

Parrey said: “Instead of regularising their services, the daily wagers, CP workers, casual labourers and contractual lecturers apprehend losing their jobs due to new policy.”

Related News