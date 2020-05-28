CAT Bench established in Jammu

The Government of India has notified establishment of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Bench in Jammu to hear service matters of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

In a notification issued in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (7) of section 5 of the Administrative Tribunals Act, 1985 (13 of 1985), the Central Government has specified Jammu and Srinagar as the places at which the benches of the Central Administrative Tribunal shall ordinarily sit for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh.

Union Territories Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been excluded from the jurisdiction of Chandigarh Bench in view of resentment shown by the lawyers in Jammu to the earlier notification.

In earlier notification, Chandigarh CAT Bench had jurisdiction over the service matters of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh.

The modified notification has clarified that Jammu Bench will have jurisdiction over Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

In a separate order, the Central Administrative Tribunal posted first judicial member in its Jammu Bench, Rakesh Sagar, transferring him from Allahabad Bench.

Jammu Bar Association President, Abhinav Sharma, said the Jammu Bench would cater to entire J&K and Ladakh.

“Chairman of the Bench will see how many seats are required. They can create more seats. They can appoint more members. It depends upon the pendency and filing of the litigations. It is an independent full-fledged bench,” Sharma said.

Bench to become operational from June 8:

Jammu Bench of CAT will become operational from June 8, with its office at Wazarat Road in the winter capital.

As many as 20 officials have been deputed to the Bench to assist handling of cases.

As per the order of Principal Registrar, Goutam Mondal, the Government of India has constituted a bench of Central Administrative Tribunal at Jammu.

“The necessary arrangements as of posting of members and the staff are also made. The bench will become operational from June 8th 2020 at Wazarat Road, Jammu,” reads the order.

From that date onwards, the order reads, the filing of OAs (Petitions), whether in hard copy form or though online will take place at Jammu Bench.

Meanwhile, 20 officials have been deputed by CAT, Principal Bench, New Delhi and Central Administrative Tribunal, Chandigarh Bench on official tour to CAT, Jammu and Kashmir at Jammu (Bench) from June 1, 2020 to provide assistance to the members for hearing the cases at Jammu.

Deputed officers including Deputy Registrar Surat Singh, three Private Secretaries, two Section Officers, two Assistant Section officers, two senior assistants, three junior assistants, staff car driver, and others.

The Jammu Bench will function from the building where State Accountability Commission (SAC) had its office at Wazarat Road near Jammu Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Chairman, Central Administration Tribunal has transferred Administrative Member, CAT, Mumbai, Dr Bhagwan Sahai, and posted him to Central Administrative Tribunal, Jammu Bench, Jammu, in administrative exigencies. “The administrative member may be relieved of his duties so as to enable him to assume the charge of the post of administrative member of Jammu Bench, Jammu on June 8, 2020,” the chairman stated in an order.