The Jammu Bench of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) shall start functioning from Wazarat Road from Monday. The bench will hear service matters.

Notably, Dr Bhagwan Sahai, who was member of CAT Mumbai bench and Rakesh Sagar Jain, who was judicial member of CAT Allahabad bench have been transferred to CAT Jammu bench. Besides, supporting staff has also been posted in the bench. The CAT Bench has been established at the building from where the State Accountability Commission used to work.