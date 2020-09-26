CB books govt functionaries for issuing NOC against rules

Crime Branch (CB) Kashmir has registered an FIR against some private beneficiaries and government functionaries for issuing an NOC allegedly in violation of rules for establishing a stone crusher/hotmix plan in Gutlipora Kupwara.

A CB handout said that it had received a written complaint from inhabitants of Gutlipora, Hyhama Kupwara alleging issuance of NOC in violation of rules for esbalishing a crusher/hotmix plant in 2017 in the area.

As per the complaint, the authorities had in violation of rules issued NOC to in 2017 to M/S National Infra Construction Company Gutlipora Kupwara for establishing a crusher/hotmix plant.

It was also alleged that the revenue records of the piece of land on which the “plant was established” had been manipulated by the then revenue authorities.

CBK after conducting a preliminary verification, prima facie found that the “allegations were substantiated”.

The statement said: “During preliminary verification, it was revealed that M/S National Infra Construction Company Gutlipora, Hyhama, a partnership firm had sought registration with the DIC Kupwara for establishing Stone crusher/hotmix plant. The registration of the plant was to be governed by the government order 104/Ind of 2015 dated 14.07.2015, where under the plant holder was required to seek the NOCs from Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara; State Pollution Control Board; Geology and Mining; Forest Department; I&FC and Fisheries Department.

“The then office of the Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara had illegally issued NOC in favour of the plant on 27.03.2017 in violation of the standing laws/rules regulating the establishment of such plants.

“The plant was registered in the name of partnership firm, which was not having the required title over the land. During the preliminary verification it also surfaced that the land on which the alleged illegal plant was set up was Abi-Awal, but the district revenue officers/officials manipulated the nature and the character of the land by showing same as GairMumkinShart.

“The preliminary verification conducted revealed that General Manager, DIC, Kupwara provided registration to the plant without the required NOCs from Fisheries and Forest Department. The Officers/Officials of SPCB, Geology & Mining, Forest, I&FC were also found to have illegally issued NOCs in violation of government orders, rules and regulations framed there under for the purpose.

“The then Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara also failed to take any further action against the illegal operation of the plant as was mandated under Government Order 104/Ind of 2015 dated 14.07.2015, when the complainants/ residents brought the issue to his notice.

“The FIR has been registered against the then Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara; then Additional Deputy Commissioner Kupwara; District revenue Officers/Officials; then General Manager District Industries Centre (DIC) Kupwara; then Officers/Officials of State Pollution Control Board (SPCB); then District Officers/Officials of Geology and Mining Department, then Officers/Officials of Forest Department; then Agriculture Officer, Kupwara and beneficiaries including Haji Mohabbat Ali Khan son of Rehmatullah Khan of Shortpora Hyhama, Kupwara and others for setting up a stone crusher/hotmix plant illegally at Gutlipora, Hyhama Kupwara.

“The investigation of the case has been set in motion.”