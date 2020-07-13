CBSE 12th class results | DPS Srinagar shows 100% result

The Delhi Public School (DPS) Athwajan here has produced 100 percent result in class 12th examination held by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The results were declared on Monday and the exam had been conducted by CBSE in February-March this year.

The pro vice-chairman, DPS Srinagar, Vijay Dhar said that 268 students appeared in the exams and all of them have been declared qualified. “Of them, 178 students have qualified with percentage ranging from 80 to 100,” he said.

“The pass percentage of other students has remained 70 to 80. I am proud of my school children and they are remarkable. In the trying circumstances they performed so well,” Vijay Dhar said.

Dhar said that students had to face tough time last year post August 4 situation and they were completely dependent on online classes conducted by the school teachers.

The CBSE results of class 12th this year have seen an improvement by 5.38 percent at national level as compared to last year. This year 88.78 percent of students have cleared the exam while the pass percentage in 2019 was only 83.4.

Meanwhile, Asma Shakeel of Baghat Barzulla in Srinagar has topped in the DPS School Srinagar by scoring 492 marks out of 500 with pass percentage of 98.2 percent.

She had opted for humanities stream in senior secondary classes. Her twin sister, Bisma Shakeel has also scored 95 percent in the exam. “Both the sisters have got admission in foreign universities on scholarship,” Dhar said.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Asma Shakeel attributed her success to her teachers and said that they had played a pivotal role in her academic career. “I did my schooling up to 10th in presentation convent and shifted to DPS Srinagar for 11th and 12th. What I am today is because of my teachers who taught me in presentation convent and DPS. They made me who I am today,” Asma said.

During her schooling, Asma was actively participating public debates, conventions and has also worked for Human Rights. “I have been to public speaking and human rights. I have been to national conventions and have won prizes as well,” she said.

In a convention at Lucknow last year, Asma won three prizes and later she produced her achievements in the foreign universities to get scholarships for further studies.

“I had applied to six foreign universities which include Georgetown University, Nottingham University England, King’s College London, School of Oriental African Studies University of London,” she said.

She said in April this year she started receiving acceptance letters from the universities and got a 100 percent scholarship to Georgetown University, Qatar, and highly competitive and prized South Asia Excellence Award from Nottingham University, England. The Excellence Award worth 6500 Euros was awarded to only two candidates out of more than 70,000 applicants.

“I got scholarships from almost all the Universities I applied with but I opted for Georgetown University which gave me a 100 percent scholarship worth Rs 2 crore which covers my tickets, accommodation, tuition fee, books and orientation fee during my four years course,” Asma Shakeel said.

She has applied for bachelors in school of foreign services for her higher studies. “Major subjects will be international politics and in minors it will be international government theology and economics,” she said.

Asma said she never wanted to take money from parents to pursue her higher studies and wanted to get full scholarship for her studies. “My parents invested a lot in me till class 12th and now I wanted to get scholarships as studying abroad is expensive,” she said.

Meanwhile, the pass percentage of DPS Baramulla, DPS Anantnag, DPS Budgam and Sainik School Mansbal has also remained 100 percent.

“24 students appeared in class 12th exams from Sainik School Mansbal and all of them have been declared qualified. Out of them, 20 have got distinction, and pass percentage of other students ranges from 70 to 74,” principal secretary school education department, Asgar Samoon said.