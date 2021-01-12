Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: January 13, 2021, 12:41 AM

CDS Bipin Rawat calls on LG

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: January 13, 2021, 12:41 AM
Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan. “Gen Bipin Rawat and the Lt Governor discussed various issues concerning the present security situation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

They also discussed the important issues pertaining to the internal and external security management in the UT. General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Northern Command, Lt Gen Y K Joshi was also present,” an official statement said.

