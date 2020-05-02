Ceasefire appeal is global: UN on LoC firing

The ceasefire appeal by UN chief Antonio Guterres amidst the coronavirus pandemic is global and should be applied everywhere, including along the Line of Control, his spokesperson said.

“The Secretary-General’s appeal for a global ceasefire is exactly that. It is global, and it should be applied everywhere,” UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said on Friday.

He was responding to a question on the firing at the Line of Control even as the UN chief has appealed for a global ceasefire in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There have been frequent incidents of ceasefire violation on the LoC since India announced its decision to withdraw special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate it into two union territories in August last year.

Dujarric added he has not got any updates from the UN colleagues in the United Nation Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) on the situation.

The UNMOGIP, established in January 1949, observes and reports on ceasefire violations along and across the LoC and the Working Boundary between the two neighbours in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as reports developments that could lead to ceasefire violations.

India, however, maintains that UNMOGIP has “outlived its relevance” after the Simla Agreement signed between the two countries in 1972.