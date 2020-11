Pakistan Rangers violated ceasefire in Hiranagar sector of the International Border in Kathua, officials said on Wednesday.

“The Pakistan Rangers opened unprovoked fire on one of the border outposts in Hiranagar sector using small arms last night,” said SSP Kathua, Shailendra Mishra.

Mishra said that the firing continued for some time. However, there was no report of any damage or loss of life. “The situation is peaceful now,” he added.