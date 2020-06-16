Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: June 17, 2020, 12:21 AM

Ceasefire violation in Tangdhar

UPDATED: June 17, 2020, 12:21 AM
Representational Pic
In a fresh ceasefire violation in Tangdhar sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Pakistani troops targeted Indian forward posts on Tuesday.

A defence spokesperson said, “Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Tangdhar sector Tuesday morning by firing mortars and other weapons.”

The Indian army gave a befitting response, he said.

There has been surge in the ceasefire violations for last one month in north Kashmir.

During last 15 days, four ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops were reported in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

On June 12, a woman was killed while another injured after Pakistani troops resorted to ceasefire violation in Hajipeer sector of Uri in Baramulla district.

