Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
June 15, 2020

'Ceasefire violation in Uri'

Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 15, 2020, 12:38 AM
Representational Image
Representational Image

Uri sector in Baramulla district of north Kashmir Sunday morning witnessed heavy cross-LoC shelling. However there was no loss of life or damage to property.

“Pakistan violated ceasefire in Rampur sector, Baramulla today in the morning hours,” Public Relation Officer, Ministry of Defence, Col Rajesh Kalia said.

“Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the LoC in Rampur by firing mortars and other weapons. Befitting response is being given,” he said.

According to sources the shelling started at 5 AM and troops from both sides targeted forward posts of each other. “The Pakistan forces fired mortars and other weapon. We gave a measured response,” a senior Army officer of Baramulla-based 19 Infantry Division said.

The exchange of firing, he said, continued for more than two hours, which created panic in the nearby villages and most of the people restricted themselves indoors.

It is the second time in the last three days that the two armies exchanged heavy fire in the Uri sector.

Two days ago, a woman was killed and another injured in Uri sector in cross LoC shelling.

