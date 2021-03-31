Central jail Srinagar gets approval for drug treatment centre

The Central Jail Srinagar shall soon have a drug treatment centre to treat the addicts at Kashmir’s biggest prison.

Director General of Police, Prisons, V K Singh granted approval to the centre during his visit to the central jail today. “In view of rampant increase in cases of drug abuse, the DGP Prisons granted approval for establishment of a drug treatment centre in collaboration with SKIMS Srinagar, inside the central jail,” jail officials told Greater Kashmir.

They said that about 60 drug addicts are presently lodged at the central jail Srinagar. “The facility has been approved to de-addict youth who are arrested for the menace,” officials said, adding that the DGP Prisons assured all help to the DTC.

The DGP Prisons, officials said, inspected all barracks, hospital, interview block, welfare block, quarantine, CCTV control room, video-conferencing facility, kitchen, etc. of the jail. “He interacted with the inmates regarding parole and medical facilities available in the jail,” they said.

“The cases of a prisoner with multiple disorders were discussed with the DGP Prisons who gave on the spot directions to the Superintendent and medical staff of the jail for providing specialized treatment to the inmate through Police Hospital Srinagar.”

Singh, officials said, was informed by the Medical Officer regarding precautionary measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the jail. The DGP Prisons directed the staff to strictly adhere to the SOP issued in this regard.

During the visit, the DGP Prisons also took stock of security arrangements at the jail. IG, CRPF Charu Sinha, Superintendent Central Jail Srinagar Daljit Singh, and CO 82 Bn CRPF R Bala Krishnan were present on the occasion.