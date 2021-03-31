Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 1, 2021, 1:12 AM

Central jail Srinagar gets approval for drug treatment centre

Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 1, 2021, 1:12 AM
File Photo
File Photo

The Central Jail Srinagar shall soon have a drug treatment centre to treat the addicts at Kashmir’s biggest prison.

Director General of Police, Prisons, V K Singh granted approval to the centre during his visit to the central jail today. “In view of rampant increase in cases of drug abuse, the DGP Prisons granted approval for establishment of a drug treatment centre in collaboration with SKIMS Srinagar, inside the central jail,” jail officials told Greater Kashmir.

Trending News

1 dead,1 injured as vegetable-laden vehicle falls into gorge

Director Horticulture reviews arrangements for launch of HD plantation programme

Facilities at Sub-District Hospital D H Pora reviewed

NC welcomes Indo-Pak diplomatic outreach

They said that about 60 drug addicts are presently lodged at the central jail Srinagar. “The facility has been approved to de-addict youth who are arrested for the menace,” officials said, adding that the DGP Prisons assured all help to the DTC.

The DGP Prisons, officials said, inspected all barracks, hospital, interview block, welfare block, quarantine, CCTV control room, video-conferencing facility, kitchen, etc. of the jail. “He interacted with the inmates regarding parole and medical facilities available in the jail,” they said.

“The cases of a prisoner with multiple disorders were discussed with the DGP Prisons who gave on the spot directions to the Superintendent and medical staff of the jail for providing specialized treatment to the inmate through Police Hospital Srinagar.”

Latest News

PIL on Islamic Banking: HC grants more time for filing response

Govt assures security, world-class facilities to filmmakers coming to UT

Video | Jammu and Kashmir: Avalanches hit Army posts on LoC, five soldiers missing

BRO driver dies in Zojila avalanche

Wular, Dal, Nigeen, Sanasar, Manasbal lakes, Purmandal to be declared as Protected Wetlands

Singh, officials said, was informed by the Medical Officer regarding precautionary measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the jail. The DGP Prisons directed the staff to strictly adhere to the SOP issued in this regard.

During the visit, the DGP Prisons also took stock of security arrangements at the jail.  IG, CRPF Charu Sinha, Superintendent Central Jail Srinagar Daljit Singh, and CO 82 Bn CRPF R Bala Krishnan were present on the occasion.

Related News