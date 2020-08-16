Central team to assess COVID situation in JK

A government of India team of experts is expected to visit J&K this week to assess the COVID19 situation and guide containment of the viral infection that has claimed over 540 lives in the UT till date.

Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Duloo, confirmed that the details of the visit were being worked out.

Interestingly, the visit comes about when J&K has allowed most of the commercial establishments to operate from Monday. Nod to public transport has also been given to operate first time since lockdown was imposed in March.

The central team is expected to perform an advisory role on containment of infection, an official in health and medical education said.

He said that the team comprising five members will visit Srinagar and Jammu and monitor the infrastructure and other facilities in COVID19 designated hospitals. The official said the team will also examine the pattern of spread of the viral disease, especially in Kashmir, where more than 22000 have tested positive. “Although the final date is yet to be confirmed, the team has expressed desire to visit on Wednesday or Thursday,” he said.

The official said the team will consist of NITI Aayog officials, officials of National Disease Control Program and officials from health and family welfare department.

This shall be the first visit by a senior official team to J&K since the outbreak of COVID19. The UT has been leading in India in terms of tests per million. The large number of cases confirmed in the past one month has put pressure on the existing resources in hospitals, especially the supply of piped oxygen. The number of symptomatic positive cases has risen steeply over this period putting extra demand for high-flow oxygen, the supply of which is limited in tertiary care hospitals of Kashmir.