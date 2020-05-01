Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Centre extends IVC Act 1984 provisions to J&K, Ladakh

In a significant development, the Central Government has extended the provisions of Indian Veterinary Council (IVC) Act, 1984 to the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh w.e.f. 31.10.2019 as per Sr. No. 52 of Table 1 of fifth schedule of the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, an official handout said.

Principal Secretary, Animal/Sheep Husbandry Department, Navin K. Choudhary, explained that while the provisions of Indian Veterinary Council Act, 1984 were extended to the state through Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, the Government of UT of J&K had taken up the issue of date of applicability of the said act and now it has been clarified that the Act is applicable w.e.f. 30-10-2019.

