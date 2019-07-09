Centre has adopted zero tolerance policy towards militancy: Govt

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

The Centre has adopted a ‘zero tolerance’ policy to tackle militancy and the security forces have been given a ‘free hand’ to deal with it, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday.

Reddy also said militant activities have reduced significantly in the country’s hinterland.

“The government has adopted a zero tolerance policy to tackle terrorism. The security forces have been given a ‘free hand’ to tackle terrorism,” he said replying a written question.

The minister said insurgent and extremist incidents have also reduced significantly in the Northeastern states and in the Left Wing Extremism affected areas. “In Jammu and Kashmir, security forces are proactively engaging with terrorists, resulting in neutralisation of large number of terrorist,” he said.