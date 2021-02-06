Centre sends 5 IAS officers from UP, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Tripura to J&K

Government of India has approved inter-cadre deputation of five IAS officers to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Secretariat of Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Ministry of Personnel, in separate orders deputed two Uttar Pradesh cadre officers including one woman to J&K for a period of two years, whereas one IAS from Jharkhand, one from Rajasthan and another from Tripura have been deputed for three years.

As per the order: “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of DoPT for inter-cadre deputation of Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan, IAS (RJ: 2016) from Rajasthan Cadre to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for a period of three years in relaxation of the policy,” reads an order.

Similarly, the Appointments Committee has approved proposal for inter-cadre deputation of Basharat Qayoom, IAS (JH: 2016) from Jharkhand cadre and Akshay Labroo, IAS (TR: 2018) from Triputa to Jammu and Kashmir for a period of three years in relaxation of the policy.

Rahul Pandey, IAS (UP: 2014) and Krittika Jyotsna, IAS (UP: 2014) have been deputed from Uttar Pradesh cadre to J&K for a period of two years in relaxation of policy.

Pertinently, the Government of India had introduced a bill in Rajya Sabha to merge the IAS, IPS, and IFS cadre of J&K with Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre.

Through an Ordinance, the Government has already merged the cadre of J&K with AGMUT allowing officers posted in AGMUT to serve in J&K.