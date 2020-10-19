Centre worried by our unity: Mehbooba Mufti

Soon after former chief minister Dr Farooq Abdullah was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate at its Srinagar office, Peoples Democratic Party president Mehobooba Mufti said the Central government was worried after seeing all the political parties fighting unitedly for restoration of J&K special Constitutional position.

Mehbooba took to Twitter and wrote, “ED’s sudden summon to Farooq sahab displays the extent of GOI’s nervousness about mainstream parties in J&K fighting as one unit. Also reeks of political vendetta & won’t in the least blunt our collective resolve to fight for our rights.”

NC vice-president termed the move “political vendetta.” Omar wrote on Twitter: “The party will be responding to this ED summons shortly. This is nothing less than political vendetta coming days after the formation of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. To set the record straight no raids are being conducted at Dr Sahib’s residence.”