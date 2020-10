J&K government on Saturday notified change in two holidays on account of Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) and Friday following the Milad.

An official statement said the holiday on account of Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) shall now be observed on October 30 (Friday) instead of October 29 (Thursday).

“The holiday on account of Friday following Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) shall now be observed on November 6 (Friday) instead October 30 (Friday)”, the statement said.