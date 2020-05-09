Chemotherapy, dialysis, cardiology services temporary stalled at SSH

Chemotherapy and cardiology services at Super Specialty Hospital here were temporarily closed down today due to fumigation of its premises. As many as 13 people from the hospital, including four staffers have tested positive for COVID19 in the past one week.

While the cardiology services at the SSH were closed down, the Government Medical College Srinagar opened up the cath lab and cardiac ICU at the SMHS Hospital here to cater to the patients reporting with heart ailments to the emergency of the hospital.

The SSH also closed down its dialysis unit and chemotherapy ward “temporarily”, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Shabir Ahmed said.

He said the closure of the wards was due to impending fumigation necessitated by increasing number of positive cases, many of them from these wards.

Dr Ahmed said that the services would be made operational on Monday again.

Two nurses of the hospital tested positive today. Hospital authorities said the nurses were already under quarantine.

The hospital has had 13 cases of COVID19 in the past one week, since May 2, when a patient admitted at the hospital for a surgical procedure in plastic surgery ward tested positive. With this patient, an Anantnag resident, as index case, the hospital has had seven attendants of patients as positives.

One doctor, two nurses and a sanitation staff member working at the premises have also tested positive. One more patient admitted at Gastroenterology ward of the hospital has also tested positive, a day after his son, who was attending to him lost life to the viral illness.

Many doctors have expressed concern over the swelling number of cases from the hospital terming it as “failure” of the containment strategy.

A doctor working at GMC Srinagar said it was shocking that the hospital authorities did not deem it important to seal the hospital entry and exits till it tested all the inmates once a patient tested positive. “Today they say they have sampled 400 people from the hospital. If this exercise had been carried out a week ago, things would have been different,” he said.

Dr Ahmed however said no laxity was allowed in containing infection spread. “Right from day one, we have been testing people and their contacts. The positives are because of this testing only. Otherwise none of them has any symptom,” he said.

He said on Saturday, 30 samples were taken and sent for testing.