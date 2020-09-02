Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Chenab accident: Search for drowned continues

MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: September 2, 2020, 11:59 PM

Rescue teams continued search operation on the third consecutive day today to trace bodies of eight persons who drowned after a tempo traveller they were on board plunged into river Chenab at Mehar, Ramban.

The tempo traveller bearing registration number JK 14-D 7929 plunged into river Chenab at Mehar on Monday afternoon in district Ramban.

One passenger hailing from Chandrigam Awantipora identified as Mehrajuddin son of Gulam Moinuddin had miraculously escaped in the accident.

The team could not trace any body today.

