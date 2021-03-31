Chhibber to head J&K Bank for another 6 months

Reserve Bank Of India has extended the tenure of J&K Bank Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) R K Chhibber by another six months from April 10, 2021.

“Pursuant to regulations 30 of the SEBI (listing obligations and disclosure requirements) regulation, 2015, we wish to intimate that the Reserve Bank of India has extended the term of R.K Chibber chairman and managing director of the Bank by a further period of six months with effect from April 10 or till the appointment of MD & CEO, which is earlier,” reads a bank’s communique.

In June 2019, the Reserve Bank had approved the appointment of R K Chhibber as interim Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, following the removal of Parvez Ahmed from the post by the state government.

Chhibber got a few extensions as the interim CMD of the bank before being appointed as the full-time CMD with effect from October 10, 2019, for a period of six months. Thereafter, he has been approved by the RBI to continue as the CMD of Jammu & Kashmir Bank for various tenures.