Chief Secretary visits Mughal Road

Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam visited Pir Ki Gali on Tuesday to take stock of the ongoing road improvement works being undertaken on the Mughal Road, an official spokesman said.

The Chief Secretary, according to the spokesman, directed Chief Engineer, Mughal Road to expeditiously complete the various surface improvement works, protection works and side drainage works along the Mughal Road. He also stressed on introducing various short and long term engineering solutions to significantly improve the road conditions and minimize disruptions. During the visit, the Chief Secretary reiterated his earlier directions regarding development of tourism infrastructure including various wayside amenities at PirkiGali and also at other locations along the Mughal Road. He directed for construction of tea and food stalls for tourists and shelter sheds for nomads at various locations. The Chief Secretary also directed for installing signages’ regarding wayside amenties including toilet blocks for convenience of the people. Deputy Commissioner Poonch Rahul Yadav, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, AijazAsad, Deputy Commissioner ShopianDrOwais Ahmed, DIG Rajouri Pooch Range Vivek Gupta, SSP Poonch, SSP Rajouri besides other senior officers were also present on the occasion.