Chilai Kalan ends, leaves Kashmir in deep freeze

Even as the 40-day harshest winter period of Chilai Kalan concluded on Saturday, the Valley continues to reel under a severe cold wave. However, the Meteorological Department has predicted an increase in night temperatures from Monday and a two-day wet spell from Tuesday.

The Chilai Kalan which begins on December 21 and ends on January 30 is known for having maximum chances of snowfall and low temperatures. This year, the period was one of the most severe witnessed in the last several decades, both in terms of record snowfall as well as the freezing temperatures.

During this season’s Chilai Kalan, summer capital Srinagar on January 14 recorded its lowest temperature in the last 29 years at minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest recorded night since 1991. As per MeT records, it was in January, 1991, when temperature in Srinagar had dropped below minus 11 degrees Celsius.

The low sub-zero temperatures this winter season saw water bodies including parts of Dal Lake freezing. Freezing of supply lines and water storages due to the extremely low temperatures compounded problems of people. The formation of icicles and slippery surfaces due to the frost was also witnessed during the Chilai Kalan. The parts of frozen Dal Lake could be seen attracting tourists and children to walk and play on it after which authorities had to issue an advisory prohibiting people from venturing on the frozen water bodies.

Rest of the Valley also reeled under a cold wave for more than 20 days as ski-resort Gulmarg, as per MeT data, witnessed the mercury plummet to as low as minus 13 degrees Celsius last week, making it the season’s lowest in this health resort.

The Chilai Kalan witnessed three major spells of snowfall but the one recorded during January 3 and 6 was the heaviest leaving Kashmir cut-off from the rest of the world for five days affecting both surface and air traffic. However, heavy snowfall in Gulmarg has attracted tourists including skiers in large numbers. The heavy snowfall in January first week also caused a lot of damage to property and left three persons dead.

Temperatures continue to plummet:

Kashmir continues to record freezing temperatures as summer capital Srinagar witnessed the season’s lowest day temperature at 2 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Dry and cold weather conditions continued till the afternoon and temperature continued to be recorded below the freezing point across the Valley till the sun came out in the late afternoon. People could be seen lighting bonfires during the daytime in the markets to keep themselves warm. On Friday night, Srinagar had recorded minus 7.2 degrees Celsius while Gulmarg recorded minus 10 degrees Celsius. As per MeT data, at minus 12.8 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam in south Kashmir was the coldest recorded station in the Valley. The Chilai Kalan is followed by the 20-day ‘Chillai-Khurd’ and 10-day ‘Chillai-Bachha’.

MeT predicts wet spell between Feb 1-4:

The Meteorological Department has predicted a “light spell of snowfall at isolated places” especially Valley higher reaches during Sunday and Monday. The weather during Sunday and Wednesday is expected to be “generally cloudy with a spell of light to moderate snowfall likely during Tuesday and Wednesday”, the latest MeT forecast said. However, as per the MeT forecast, the forthcoming spell of snowfall “will be much lesser in terms of intensity” but the MeT has not ruled out the possibility of “a heavy snowfall at some places in Valley higher reaches”. The MeT had come under severe criticism this winter for missing out on issuing “accurate weather forecast” in the second week of January when Valley recorded a moderate snowfall.