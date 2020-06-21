China-India situation very tough: Donald Trump

Amidst the “very tough” standoff at the China-India border, US President Donald Trump has said that his administration is talking to both countries to “help them” resolve their ongoing tensions.

Trump’s comments came in the backdrop of the violent face-off between the Indian and Chinese armies in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15 in which 20 Indian military personnel were killed, significantly escalating the already volatile situation in the region. According to US intelligence sources, more than 35 Chinese soldiers were also killed during the skirmish.

“It’s a very tough situation. We’re talking to India. We’re talking to China. They’ve got a big problem there,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Saturday before boarding Marine 1 on his way to his first post-COVID-19 election rally in Oklahoma.

“They’ve come to blows, and we’ll see what happens. We’ll try and help them out,” Trump said when asked about his assessment of the situation between India and China.

Over the past few days, the entire Trump Administration has rallied behind India against the incursions of the Chinese Army into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.

Trump last month offered to “mediate or arbitrate” the raging border dispute between India and China, saying he was “ready, willing and able” to ease the tensions. India virtually rejected his offer to mediate, saying it was engaged with China to peacefully resolve the ongoing border row. China also said both the countries have proper mechanisms and communication channels to resolve their issues through dialogue and consultations.

The United States has accused China of escalating border tension with India and other neighbours by trying to take benefit of these countries busy fighting coronavirus pandemic.