China lodges protest with India

China on Tuesday lodged a protest with India over the June 15 violent face-off between the troops of two countries, which it claimed took place when the Indian personnel crossed the border line for “illegal activities and provoked and attacked Chinese personnel” leading to serious physical conflict.

The protest was “mentioned” during a meeting with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui, Indian Ambassador here Vikram Misri said.

“There was a meeting at the (Chinese) foreign ministry” during which what happened at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Monday was discussed, Misri said.

When asked if China has lodged the protest, Misri told PTI “yes, it was mentioned in the meeting,” but clarified that he was not summoned.

“Summon is a wrong word,” Misri said when asked whether he was summoned by the Chinese foreign ministry.

Asked whether there was any discussion or mention by the Chinese about the casualties on their side, he said “our discussion was more about what had happened yesterday but we didn’t get into any details about casualties,” and added that the situation was still evolving.

China has alleged that the Indian troops twice crossed the border line on June 15 for “illegal activities and provoked and attacked Chinese personnel” which led to serious physical conflict between the two sides, hours after the Indian Army said the violent face-off took place between the troops during the “de-escalation process” in the Galwan Valley.