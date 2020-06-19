China releases 10 Indian soldiers

After the release of 10 Indian Army personnel, including four officers, from Chinese People’s Liberation Army captivity, the process of disengagement of troops will continue next week, sources said.

The dialogue will take place to ensure that the Chinese PLA pulls back all its troops from the Galwan valley and removes all the military-grade tents which housed its troops.

The Indian Army personnel were released after relentlessly hectic negotiations with the PLA for three consecutive days.

These soldiers, held captive after a barbaric fight unleashed by Chinese troops, were released on Thursday afternoon.

The Indian Army on Thursday evening said that there are no soldiers “missing in action” during a violent clash with Chinese People’s Liberation Army at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also said no Indian Army personnel were missing or not accounted for.

The statement was made after 10 Indian soldiers held in captivity from Monday night onwards were released.