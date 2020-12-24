Christmas today

Christmas, the birthday of Jesus Christ (AS), would be celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety across J&K on Friday.

Churches in Kashmir have been decked. Prayers would be held at Saint Luke’s Church and All Saints’ Church in Srinagar city, Saint Joseph’s Church in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the oldest Catholic Church in Jammu and Kashmir and at a Church in the tourist resort of Gulmarg.

On the day, donning the traditional red attire Santa Clause keeps the children happy by distributing candies and toys among them.

“The original meaning of Christmas is a special church service, or mass, to celebrate the birth of Christ,” a Christian devotee said.

“The story of the events surrounding the birth of Jesus is particularly important in religious celebrations of Christmas,” he added.

The celebrations at Gulmarg are to be more attractive with the top winter tourist and adventure destination dotted with tourists and adventure lovers.

Tourism Department authorities also organize special programmes to entertain the tourists and local visitors on this festival.

“A group of priests offered the prayers today at Gulmarg Church. Our department is organizing special programmes. Illumination, musical events are part of the occasion. These activities would continue at Gulmarg till the new year (celebrations),” said Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Wani.

LG extends greetings

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has extended warm greetings to the people of J&K on the auspicious occasion of Christmas. He also prayed for peace and prosperity in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

In his message, the LG has observed that Christmas is a day to remember the pious teachings of Jesus Christ. He said that the message of peace and compassion preached by Jesus Christ is as valid today as it was thousand years ago.

“I pray that we all try to emulate his life lessons, wisdom and be loving and compassionate towards one another and work selflessly for the betterment of the society”, the LG has said in his greeting message.

LG’s advisors felicitate people:

LG’s Advisor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar has extended his warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

In his message, Advisor Bhatnagar said that Christmas is a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ and this festival “reaffirms our faith in the values of compassion and forgiveness taught by Lord Jesus for the enlightenment of humanity”.

“Let us all imbibe the Jesus Christ’s teachings of love, compassion and humanity on this holy festival and commit ourselves to the welfare of our nation and society”, Advisor Bhatnagar added.

The Advisor also prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir.

Advisor, Baseer Ahmad Khan in his message, expressed hope that the festival would usher peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir besides being a harbinger of communal harmony and brotherhood.

He said that the region has a long standing history of celebrating the festivals irrespective of their religious beliefs.

The Advisor said that the message of peace, love and compassion as preached by Jesus Christ are more relevant in present era and we should religiously follow those.

Dr Farooq, Omar Abdullah greet people

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and NC Vice President Omar Abdullah greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

Praying for the furtherance of peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Farooq and Omar Abdullah said brotherhood, harmony and amity form the integral basis of J&K’s rich legacy and should be nurtured and strengthened.

NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, senior party leaders, YNC Women’s Wing, legal and Minority cell leaders have also extended Christmas greetings to the people praying for peace in Jammu and Kashmir.