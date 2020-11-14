CID searches 22 places in Kashmir, Jammu, Delhi

The J&K CID on Saturday conducted searches at several places in connection with investigation of case FIR no. 29/ 2020 U/S 120-B, 409, 477-A of IPC & Section 13 (I) (c) & (d) of Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 13, 39 UA (P) Act of P/S CIK Srinagar, police said in a statement.

“Teams of intelligence officers effected searches at various places. A total of 22 premises spread over Srinagar, Budgam, Anantnag, Jammu and Delhi which include private offices and residences were searched. Armed with search warrants issued by competent judicial authority and overseen by executive magistrates as witnesses, teams of CID investigators looked for additional evidence pertaining to several dubious and irregular financial transactions. Many of these involve suspected collusion between bank officials, private persons and public servants,” the police statement said.

“The suspected irregularities amounting to a variety of offences under different provisions of law include concealment of suspicious and dubious transactions from identification and scrutiny by closing Anti-Money Laundering (AML) alerts, wrongly closing alerts that were to be mandatorily furnished by the bank under the regulatory directions notified by RBI with faulty and false closure remarks as ‘STR’ (Suspicious Transaction Reports) or ‘already reported in STR’ or other related comments, whereas STR MIS did not contain these alerts.

“Dishonest exporters in collusion with bank officials obtained money advance but did not submit invoices and documents to prove that the advance so obtained from the bank have been utilized lawfully, bank officials failing to raise alerts wherein funds flowed from many different accounts into one account even when these transactions involved acceptance of huge deposits and withdrawals in cash in violation of banking rules and regulations. The raids led to recovery of incriminating evidence which would be analysed for further action and form useful pieces of evidence in the investigation,” the police statement said.