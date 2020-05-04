Civil secretariat reopens in Srinagar

With the re-opening of offices at Srinagar, the Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu arrived at the Civil Secretariat here today where he was greeted by Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam.

Due to the COVID19 outbreak, employees from Jammu region will be working from there while only a limited number of employees will be attending office in Srinagar.

On the occasion Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and Baseer Ahmad Khan, were also present. Among the senior officers Asgar Hassan Samoon Principal Secretary to the Government, School Education Department; Rohit Kansal Principal Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring & Information Department; Dilbag Singh, Director General of Police, Pandurang K. Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; Sarmad Hafeez Secretary to Government, Youth Services & Sports Department; Zubair Ahmad, Secretary Tourism Department received the Lieutenant Governor. A large number of officers and employees of the various departments were also present.

Lieutenant Governor inspected the ceremonial Guard of Honour by a contingent of J&K Police.

He also interacted with the officers and sought their suggestions for further improving the public delivery mechanism, besides advising them to continue working with dedication for welfare of the public. He reiterated the government’s resolve to working tirelessly towards ensuring responsive and accountable government and good governance at all levels.

Although the Union territory is under a lockdown since the third week of March, the local administration had spruced up the city to welcome the Lt Governor’s administration to Srinagar.

The lane markers on the city roads were given a fresh coat of paint, while the dust and mud accumulated for the past several months had been removed.

The Civil Secretariat and other Darbar Move offices function in Srinagar for six months of summer and in Jammu, for the remaining six months of the year.

The practice was started by Maharaja Gulab Singh 148 years ago to escape the extreme heat of Jammu during summers and biting cold of winters in Srinagar.

However, the practice has been continued by elected governments in order to provide access to the people of both regions — by turns — to the seat of power in the state.

The state government spends crores of rupees to shift voluminous records between the two capital cities twice a year, besides paying a similar amount as allowance for the several thousand employees who shift base with the government.

There have been demands from various quarters to abolish the practice and set up permanent civil secretariats in Jammu and Srinagar cities so that people can get redressal to their problems round the year while saving substantial amount of the public exchequer. (With PTI inputs)