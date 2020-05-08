Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
SRINAGAR,
UPDATED: May 9, 2020, 12:33 AM

Civil Secretariat Srinagar employee tests positive

SRINAGAR,
UPDATED: May 9, 2020, 12:33 AM
Representational Pic

An entire floor of the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar was cleared and disinfected after an employee posted there tested positive for COVID-19 two days ago, officials said on Friday.

The employee, a resident of Safapora area in Ganderbal district, was found COVID-positive on Wednesday, prompting the authorities to clear the floor where he was working, they said.

A disinfection drive was carried out in the secretariat building, which houses offices of the top brass of administration and bureaucracy of Jammu and Kashmir.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary, dismissed reports in some sections of the media about the Civil Secretariat being closed. “I have just returned from there. We had one positive case from there. The particular floor was cleared and disinfected following due protocols,” he added.

