Front Page, Today's Paper
KNO
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 11, 2021, 1:17 AM

Civil secretariat to reopen in Srinagar today

KNO
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 11, 2021, 1:17 AM
File Photo
File Photo

The civil secretariat will reopen here on Tuesday after a gap of six months, even as it will also function from Jammu due to upsurge in COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory.

An official said that the offices at civil secretariat Srinagar will reopen at 9:30 AM. “The civil secretariat will remain functional at both the capitals and the administrative secretaries will be available at Srinagar and Jammu as per the roster already worked out by the government,” he said.

Trending News
Manoj Sinha/GK File Photo/Mir Imran

LG seeks Congress' suggestion on countering COVID-19

Representational Image

Ensure people in micro containment zones get essentials on Eid: NC

Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Director Health Services [File Photo]

Director Health directs CMOs to recruit staff for COVID-19 management

Kashmir University. File Photo

KU extends last date for UG admissions till May 20

He said the move offices of HoDs outside the civil secretariat shall also continue to remain functional both at Jammu as well as Srinagar.

“As many as 62 such offices will primarily function from Srinagar while 73 will primarily work from Jammu,” he said, adding that this arrangement has been done only for the duration of the deferment of Durbar Move.

According to him, 13 offices will have civil secretariat-like arrangement during this period. The Jammu and Kashmir government deferred the biannual Durbar Move this summer due to increase in COVID-19 cases.

Tagged in ,
Related News