Civil secretariat to reopen in Srinagar today

The civil secretariat will reopen here on Tuesday after a gap of six months, even as it will also function from Jammu due to upsurge in COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory.

An official said that the offices at civil secretariat Srinagar will reopen at 9:30 AM. “The civil secretariat will remain functional at both the capitals and the administrative secretaries will be available at Srinagar and Jammu as per the roster already worked out by the government,” he said.

He said the move offices of HoDs outside the civil secretariat shall also continue to remain functional both at Jammu as well as Srinagar.

“As many as 62 such offices will primarily function from Srinagar while 73 will primarily work from Jammu,” he said, adding that this arrangement has been done only for the duration of the deferment of Durbar Move.

According to him, 13 offices will have civil secretariat-like arrangement during this period. The Jammu and Kashmir government deferred the biannual Durbar Move this summer due to increase in COVID-19 cases.