Civilian injured in Kulgam shootout

A civilian was injured on Thursday after militants attacked a police party in Yaripora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.
A police official said that militants fired upon a police vehicle in Kanjkul village in the afternoon.
“The attack was repulsed, however a civilian sustained injuries,” he said.
The injured civilian, identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad of Wanpoh village of Anantnag, was immediately shifted to SDH Yaripora wherefrom he was referred to GMC Anantnag.
A doctor said he has a bullet injury in his chest and is being operated upon.
Ahmad is a health worker posted in SDH Yaripora.
Another police official said that the militants fired from a vehicle.
“No policeman was injured in the attack,” he said.
Soon after the attack, security forces cordoned off the area and launched searches to nab the militants.
“A vehicle without a number has been recovered from the spot,” the police official said.
He said apparently the militants abandoned the car, after carrying out the attack.