Khalid Gul
Kulgam,
UPDATED: June 4, 2020, 11:51 PM

Civilian injured in Kulgam shootout

A civilian was injured on Thursday after militants attacked a police party in Yaripora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

A police official said that militants fired upon a police vehicle in Kanjkul village in the afternoon.

“The attack was repulsed, however a civilian sustained injuries,” he said.

The injured civilian, identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad of Wanpoh village of Anantnag, was immediately shifted to SDH Yaripora wherefrom he was referred to GMC Anantnag.

A doctor said he has a bullet injury in his chest and is being operated upon.

Ahmad is a health worker posted in SDH Yaripora.

Another police official said that the militants fired from a vehicle.

“No policeman was injured in the attack,” he said.

Soon after the attack, security forces cordoned off the area and launched searches to nab the militants.

“A vehicle without a number has been recovered from the spot,” the police official said.

He said apparently the militants abandoned the car, after carrying out the attack.

