A civilian was killed after gunmen fired at him in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased had been identified as Danish Manzoor of village Adipora, Bomai Sopore.

The incident happened at around 9 pm when Danish was at his home.

He was immediately shifted to sub-district hospital Sopore, where he succumbed to his injuries. SSP Sopore, Javed Iqbal, said the area has been cordoned and search has been started to nab the assailants.