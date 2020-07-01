Civilian not killed by CRPF: IGP

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, on Wednesday refuted the statements by the family of the civilian killed in Sopore that he was shot dead by paramilitary CRPF.

“It is absolutely wrong to blame security forces for the killing of Bashir Ahmad Khan, he was killed in militant firing. Police rescued the three-year old grandson of Khan who was also with him when firing by militants took place,” IGP said at a hurriedly called press conference.

Asked about statements by Khan’s son and other relatives that he was dragged out from the car and shot dead by CRPF personnel after their four men were injured, the IGP said, “They have given this statement after being threatened by militants.

Neither the son nor any other relative of Khan was there when firing took place.”

“We refute these allegations as they are baseless,” he said and warned “action under relevant laws.”

“Some miscreants by using social media are trying to create law and order problem in Kashmir. They are uploading material threatening peace. Those are being identified and will be dealt with sternly.”

“Once eyewitnesses come forward, we will punish the guilty,” he said. On why wasn’t the civilian taken to hospital, he said police would ascertain has he died of excessive blood loss. “When there is exchange of fire between two sides, nobody is rescuing anybody.”

Asked who clicked the pictures of the minor on the body of his grandfather when there were no photojournalists around, the officer said it will be looked into. “In coming unified high headquarters meetings, we will be suggesting that personnel involved in operations should not carry along their cellphones,” he said.

He said the attack was carried out by two Lashkar-e-Toiba militants whom he identified as Usman Bhai – a non-local and a local militant Adil. He said that militants took shelter in a nearby mosque and opened fire on CRPF. “We recovered a full and a half magazine from the mosque,” he said.

He appealed to the mosque committees not to allow militants to use mosques for carrying out their activities.