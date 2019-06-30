Civilian traffic barred for 5 hrs on Qazigund-Nashri stretch from today

Civilian traffic on Qazigund-Nashri stretch of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway will not be allowed for five hours from Monday in view of AmarnathYatra beginning tomorrow. Inspector General of Police, Traffic, Alok Kumar told Greater Kashmir that from 10am to 3pm no civilian traffic will be allowed on the Qazigund-Nashri stretch.

“All vehicles carrying pilgrims will be allowed to ply on the highway. Only the people with exigencies will be allowed during this time after receiving passes from Deputy Commissioner Ramban,” he said.

The senior police officer said that after 3pm, light motor vehicles would be allowed to ply on the Highway from both sides till 7pm and heavy motor vehicles from 7pm to 11pm.

He said over a thousand traffic policemen have been deployed along the highway and an adequate number of traffic personnel will be monitoring the twin yatra routes of Ganderbal and Pahalgam.

But, the IGP said, there are no traffic restrictions on the Mughal Road. The LMVs will ply on the road till 7pm on both sides and the HMVs till 11pm.