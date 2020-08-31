Civilian traffic stopped on Srinagar-Leh highway

The 434-Km strategic Srinagar-Leh highway was closed for civilian traffic on Monday.

Sources said the civilian traffic movement was stopped since Monday morning at many places along Srinagar-Leh highway in Ganderbal district. “However, army convoys were allowed to move towards Ladakh.”

The decision to stop the civilian traffic came amid fresh “provocative military movements” by the Chinese troops during the intervening night of August 29-30 in eastern Ladakh.

Officials of the police and the civil administration didn’t specify the reason behind stopping the traffic movement.

SSP Traffic Rural Manzoor Ahmed told Greater Kashmir that the LMVs will be permitted to move on late Monday evening. “The trucks and vehicle carrying essential commodities may be allowed on the highway on Tuesday”.