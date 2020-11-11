CJ chairs arbitration committee meeting

Chief Justice, J&K High Court, Gita Mittal, today presided over the second meeting of arbitration committee, Jammu and Kashmir International

Arbitration Centre, through video conferencing.

The Chief Justice is the Patron-in-Chief of JKIAC. All the members of the arbitration committee were present.

Chairpersons JKIAC Justice Sindhu Sharma, and its members Justice Rajnesh Oswal and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani; D C Raina, Advocate General; Vishal Sharma ASGI; Tahir Majid Shamsi, ASGI; Gaurav Pachnanda, senior advocate; Abhinav Bushan, Regional Director for South Asia, ICC Arbitration and ADR, ICC International Court of Arbitration, Singapore; and Moazzam Khan, advocate, Head Global Litigation, Nishith Desai Associates participated in the meeting through virtual mode.

The Chief Justice and the Arbitration Committee discussed various measures to make the JKIAC robust and vibrant.

Neeti Sachdeva, Secretary General and Registrar at Mumbai Centre for International Arbitration also participated in the meeting as a special invitee.

The first-time aspirants of chartered accountants, bureaucrats and engineers who had applied for empanelment as arbitrators and submitted their profiles, were considered in the meeting, an official handout said.

The detailed interaction was held with the aspirants and the first list of arbitrators falling in the category of chartered accountants, bureaucrats, engineers, architects was decided to be drawn up after the minutes are approved by the arbitration committee, it said.

The Arbitration Clause drafted jointly by Gaurav Pachnanda, Senior Advocate, Abhinav Bushan, Regional Director for South Asia, ICC Arbitration and ADR, ICC International Court of Arbitration, Singapore; and Moazzam Khan, Advocate, Head Global Litigation, Nishith Desai Associates was also discussed and deliberated in the meeting and the same was approved to be uploaded on the portal of Jammu and Kashmir International Arbitration Centre.

The Committee interacted with the Arbitrators from different parts of the country.

Abdul Rashid Malik, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar (Coordinator JKIAC) assisted by Faizan Iqbal and Swati Gupta, Additional Coordinators, coordinated the event.