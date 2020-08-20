Class 10–12 exams through offline mode: Government

The government Thursday informed that the upcoming regular annual examination for classes 10th,11th and 12th in Kashmir division and winter zone of Jammu division shall be conducted through offline mode while following standard operating procedures (SOPs) and other guidelines in wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

The information was given out in a joint meeting of officers of JK Board of School Education (JKBOSE) and School Education department chaired by Principal Secretary School Education and Skill Development department Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, an official handout said.

The purpose of the meeting was to finalize the issues related to conduct of annual regular examination for 10th, 11th and 12th classes in Kashmir division and winter zone areas of Jammu division, besides, conducting of pending annual/bi-annual (Private) examinations 2019-2020 of classes 10th and 12th in Kashmir division and winter zone areas of Jammu division was also discussed threadbare.

With regard to upcoming annual regular examinations, it was decided, “the regular examinations for class 10th, 11th and 12th shall be conducted through offline mode as hitherto fore, of course following the SOP and other guidelines issued by the government in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.”

Secretary JKBOSE Prof Veena Pandita who attended the meeting through video conferencing, informed the meeting that number of examinations centres required for the conduct of examinations shall be increased so as to accommodate lesser number of candidates in each centre so as to ensure the maintenance of social distancing and avoid overcrowding.

The Principal Secretary directed the Directors School Education Kashmir and Jammu to provide all logistic support to the BOSE required in this regard like suitable accommodation in government as well as private institutions and services of lecturers, masters and teachers to be deployed for the conduct of said Examinations.

The meeting also resolved that the proposal submitted by the JKBOSE to administrative department with regard to pending annual/bi-annual(Private) examinations of classes 10th and 12th in Kashmir Division and winter zone of Jammu Division has been examined and found tenable, as such accepted in principle.

The JKBOSE shall accordingly take further necessary action in this regard and issue necessary notification for the information of all concerned candidates and other stakeholders.

Secretary JKBOSE Riyaz Ahmad, Director School Education Kashmir Mohammad Younis Malik and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.

Earlier, Dr Samoon also conducted a surprise visit of the office of JK Board of School Education Bemina Srinagar and took detailed report about its working and functioning. During the surprise visit the Principal Secretary visited some blocks and inspected various sections and units of the office besides interacted with the staff and enquired from them about their working.

Secretary JKBOSE, Director School Education Kashmir and other senior functionaries of JKBOSE accompanied him during the visit.