Class 10th, 12th annual exams after November 15

The J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) has decided to conduct the annual examination for classes 10th and 12th after November 15. The decision in regard to 11th and lower classes will be taken later.

Chairperson JKBOSE, Veena Pandita said the class 10th and 12th exams will be conducted in offline mode while taking all covid19 precautionary measures in all the exam centres.

“We delayed the conduct of exams to November as students demanded that they should be given ample time for preparation. So we are planning to start the exam for both the classes (10th and 12th) after November 15,” she said.

Pandita however informed that the exams of both classes will be conducted simultaneously on alternative days. “We are hopeful that exams of both the classes will be over by December 20,” she said.

The chairperson of the board said that a meeting of the academic committee JKBOSE will be convened in the coming days and decisions about holding exams of lower classes will be taken accordingly. “Decision about holding exams for class 11th students will be taken after the meeting,” she said.

She said the board will also finalise the arrangements of setting up of exam centres for the students of both the classes as well. “All the arrangements will be finalized within a week’s time,” she said.

As already reported, the government has announced a reduction of 30 percent of syllabus for class 10th, 11th and 12th in view of the ongoing pandemic.

Joint secretary examination JKBOSE, Prof Aijaz Ahmad Hakak meanwhile said they are calculating the number of students who have registered for the annual class 10th and 12th exams. “This year the number of exam centres will be double in view of the pandemic as the number of students will be decreased by 50 percent in exam centres,” he said.

“We will obviously need more buildings for setting up exam centres for which we may seek help from the higher education department or use buildings of some professional colleges,” he said.