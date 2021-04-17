Class 11 exams postponed; gatherings restricted to 100

The J&K government on Saturday postponed class 11th examinations and restricted the ceiling on gatherings and functions to 100 from earlier 200, in the wake of upsurge in Covid 19 cases. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted this on his official Twitter handle this afternoon. “In view of COVID19, class 11th exams have been postponed,” Sinha tweeted.

“There will also be a ceiling on gatherings and functions restricting to 100 persons from earlier 200,” he further tweeted.

Following his tweets, the J&K Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction (State Executive Committee) issued a formal order specifying restrictions on gatherings /functions.

As per the order, the ceiling on the number of people permitted to attend gatherings/ functions, reduced from 200 to 100, will apply to both indoor as well as outdoor gatherings/ functions.

“A detailed review of the current COVID situation in Jammu and Kashmir was conducted with the Financial Commissioner, Health; Administrative Secretary School Education, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu/Kashmir and other officers, on the overall assessment of the situation pertaining to the spread of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir and the prevailing trend of rise in the daily reported cases of infection in J&K,” read an order No 20-JK (DMRRR) of 2021 issued by Member-Secretary, State Executive Committee, Simrandeep Singh.

“On the basis of assessment, the State Executive Committee, in exercise of the powers conferred upon it under section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, hereby orders that the ceiling on the number of people permitted to attend gatherings/ functions shall stand reduced from 200 to 100. This shall apply to both indoor as well as outdoor gatherings/ functions,” the order read. “The District Magistrates shall strictly enforce the COVID appropriate behaviour of wearing masks and maintaining social distance. Stringent punitive action under relevant provisions of law should be taken against defaulters,” the order read.