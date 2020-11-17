Class 11 regular exams to be held at school-level

The J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) on Tuesday notified that the term-II exam for class 11 will be conducted at school level.

As per the notification issued by director academics JKBOSE, Dr. Farooq Ahmad Peer, the annual regular 2020 examination of class 11 – both theory and practical— in Kashmir and winter zone areas of Jammu will be conducted at their respective schools without creation of separate examination centres.

“The decision has been taken as a special case for this session only,” the notification reads.

It states that the supervisory staff for the conduct of exams will be appointed by the concerned schools themselves.

“The confidential material, answer books and other stationary items required for the conduct of the exam will be provided by the JKBOSE as per the routine,” the notification reads. The evaluation of the answer scripts will also be done by JKBOSE.

“The procedure of deposition of question papers and sealed answer script packets at the concerned police stations and any other allied activities shall remain in vogue as per routine,” the notification reads.