Class 12 exams today; 73000 students to appear

The annual examination of class 12th will commence from Thursday in the Valley and winter zones of Jammu. The exams would be conducted by the J&K Board of School Education (BOSE).

As many as 73569 students including 58514 from Valley and 15055 from winter zones of Jammu are expected to appear in the exam to be held at 814 exam centres – 626 in the Valley and 188 exam centres for students in the winter zones of Jammu.

Due to Covid19 pandemic, the exam centres have been almost doubled from the previous year to ensure social distance. The exams shall be held with due observance of COVID19 protocols.

“Proper fumigation of all exam halls has been done and sanitizers will be kept available for students,” an official said.

The students who have tested COVID19 positive have been advised not to approach the exam centres with other students.

The government has announced 40 percent relaxation in syllabus.

Meanwhile, Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Muhammad Younis Malik convened a meeting with all Chief Education Officers (CEOs) of Kashmir to review the exam preparation in districts.

“The exams will be conducted while observing all COVID19 precautions to avoid spread of the Coronavirus,” DSEK said.

Earlier DSEK also visited various examination centres in Srinagar, Ganderbal and Bandipora districts to inspect the ongoing class 10th examination.

“Our focus is to strictly follow SOPs for which all superintendents and school heads were instructed to put in place all the necessary arrangements for convenience of students,” he said.

The director education also said there will be proper lighting and heating arrangements in place and no student will feel any difficulty while writing exams.

“I have instructed the exam staff to provide face masks to students who enter their exam halls without wearing a mask which is mandatory to contain the spread of the deadly virus,” he said.

Meanwhile, JKBOSE in its latest notification stated that the instructions promulgated for the smooth conduct of the examination shall be adhered to in letter and spirit.

“It will be the responsibility of the heads of the affiliated academic institutions to ensure that the examination centres are well maintained in respect of hygiene and cleanliness, besides following of SOPs,” the notification reads, adding that as an exception, for the current exam session the supervisory staff will be engaged for every 20 candidates. “Additional accommodation required for examination owing to this arrangement will also be utilized for which the concerned heads of the institutions shall provide necessary support and space,” it reads.