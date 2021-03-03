Class-12 results on March 8

The J&K Board of School Education, BOSE, has decided to declare the result of annual regular 2020 class 12th examination on March 08.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Public Relation Officer (PRO) Showkat Usman said the result will be declared at 5pm on Monday (March 08).

The announcement from JKBOSE has ended the suspense over the declaration of the class 12th result.

Earlier, various fake posts were circulated on social media platforms about the declaration of class 12th results making students anxious.

“Now, the authorities have fixed the date for declaration of class 12th result,” Usman said.

The class 12th exams were held in mid-November. As many as 58514 students had appeared in the exams in more than 626 examination centres set up by JKBOSE for the students.