Class 8, 9 exams from November 15

The school education department has decided to conduct the lower class exams from the second week of November.

As per the minutes of the meeting issued by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK), the term 2nd examination for Class 1st to 9th will be conducted at school level for the current academic session by adhering to the guidelines issued by SCERT.

The meeting was chaired by director school education Kashmir on November 3.

“Class 1st to 7th exams will be held school based and assessment shall be conducted from second week of November,” read the minutes of the meeting.

Also, the examination of class 8th and 9th will commence from November 15 and will culminate on November 21. The timing of the exam will be from 11am to 1pm “Private schools who have already conducted the examination for class 9th need not to conduct the examination afresh,” read the minutes.

Meanwhile for class 1st to 7th, the exam will be conducted to assess conceptual clarity and the critical thinking of the learners.

“The assessment will be conducted to assess creativity of the learners and to assess communication skill in languages of the learners,” read the minutes of the meeting, adding that it shall be ensured the said assessment should be learner friendly involving different formats including virtual mode, community based or one to one interaction rather than pen paper test only.

The directorate has instructed the concerned DIETs to prepare the model of assessment for each class and share with the respective school heads about the procedure to be adopted for conduct of the assessment.

“It shall be ensured that there should be 100 percent student population coverage by the concerned school and the achievement card of each learner reflecting his/her performance not through marks but through grade,” read the minutes.

The directorate has asked the schools to fill the learning gaps in the learner from class 1st to 7th through remedial teaching before providing him/her the syllabi of the next class.

“The concerned schools will set the test papers as per the assessment scheme with a 40 percent relaxation. The students need to attempt only 60% marks (24 marks out of 40 marks),” read the minutes of the meeting.

The DIET principals have been asked to meet out the expenditure on the result compilation and preparation of student achievement cards out of the available or unspent funds in the examination account.

“In respect of the private school students, actual expenditure to be incurred on preparation of the same shall be worked out and charged from the private schools,” read the minutes.