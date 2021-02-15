Classes resume in colleges, universities

The government colleges and universities in Kashmir reopened on Monday for routine classes amid strict adherence to covid19 SOPs.

All the educational institutions remained closed for almost a year due to the covid19 outbreak.

The colleges reopened in the valley on Monday amid a staggered attendance at many institutions while the Kashmir University (KU) also resumed classes. As already reported, the college authorities had already notified that the class work will be conducted on an odd-even basis.

“The students with odd roll numbers for 2nd, 4th and 6th semesters will attend the classes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and students with even roll numbers will attend the classes on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday,” an official said.

The colleges were abuzz with the gathering of students who attended their classes after a gap of one year.

“Resumption of normal classes would be productive as compared to online classes which lacked an active involvement of face-to-face interaction that was further compounded by slow internet in the valley,” said Maleeha, a student of Women’s College M A Road Srinagar.

Besides students, the resumption of class work is seen as a positive development by the college teachers as well.

“The regular class work in the colleges resumed after nearly 11 months. It was much needed. One cannot rely on online education for too long. Though it has emerged as a viable alternative, remote learning cannot replace conventional face-to-face learning,” said Dr Suhail Ahmad, assistant professor at MA Road College Srinagar.

“Now as colleges are reopening for students, we have to be extremely careful. We cannot afford to lower the guard. The coronavirus threat may have faded, but educational institutions can serve as natural clusters for the virus,” he said.

Already, the authorities have issued detailed SOPs which if followed in letter and spirit will avert any danger.

“It’s been a long time since the students attended classes on campus. They seemed eager to switch to normal classes, but they should take all possible precautions, within and outside the campus, to keep themselves, their families and friends safe,” Dr. Suhail Ahmad said.

An official at KU said the classes of last semester students resumed at the varsity in line with the necessary SOPs. “We will gradually resume classes for other students as and when the covid19 situation improves,” he said.

Registrar, Cluster University Srinagar, Prof Mir Khurshid said all the arrangements for thermal scanning and hand sanitization for the students were made besides maintaining proper distancing of students in the classrooms and the premises.

“The college campus including classrooms, laboratories and library were sanitized and fumigated ahead of holding classes,” he said.