Classwork to remain suspended at most educational institutions today

As a precautionary measure, authorities have decided to close educational institutions at various places in Kashmir on Monday.

Officials said the classwork shall remain suspended in all higher secondary schools and all degree colleges in Srinagar.

A functionary of Presentation Convent School, Srinagar said the classwork for 11th and 12th classes at the school shall remain suspended on Monday.

“The class work in Presentation Convent Higher Secondary School will remain suspended only for class 11th and 12th on Monday,” he said.

He said there will be routine class work up to class 10th in the school.

Officials said the classwork shall remain suspended in all higher secondary schools and all degree colleges in Budgam districts on Monday.

Officials said all higher secondary schools and colleges will also remain closed in Kupwara district.

“Classwork in colleges and higher secondary schools of Baramulla town, Sopore and Pattan will remain suspended tomorrow (Monday),” Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, G N Itoo told Greater Kashmir. Class work will also remain suspended in degree colleges and four higher secondary schools-two in Bandipora and one each in Sumbal and Hajin area of Bandipora district.

All schools and colleges will remain closed in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said.

Also, the class work in degree colleges and higher secondary schools of Anantnag and Bijbehara town will remain suspended on Monday. “The class work will resume in educational institutions in rest of the areas of the district,” Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Khalid Jehangir said. He said the class work in private coaching centres in Anantnag and Bijbehara town will also remain suspended.

The class work will also remain suspended at Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Shameem Ahmad Wani said the classwork will remain suspended in all degree colleges and higher secondary school Nehama of Kulgam district.